BOSTON — A Massachusetts man accused of having 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills has been charged in connection with a drug manufacturing ring.

Joshua Morales, 31, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

Morales was arrested Thursday on related state charges and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Mass. man charged with having 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl (US Attorney's Office)

According to the charging documents, law enforcement officers witnessed Morales entering a Methuen home and leaving with a large orange bag.

According to court documents, investigators suspected the home to be an alleged drug distribution and manufacturing site.

While under surveillance, Morales then allegedly drove to a location in Lawrence, where he was apprehended, Foley said.

Mass. man charged with having 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl (US Attorney's Office)

During a search of Morales’ vehicle, investigators seized 10,000 counterfeit Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl.

During a search of the home in Methuen, investigators found an automated pill press, along with multiple kilograms of counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators also found numerous items used in the pill manufacturing process, including cutting agents, blenders, scales, bowls and bags full of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine powders and binding agents, Foley said.

If convicted of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Morales faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years, at least three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group