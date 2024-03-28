Mass. magician sentenced to over 6 years in prison for child porn offenses in Cambodia

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked as a magician across New England was sentenced to over 6 years in prison for exploiting children in Cambodia, the US District Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Scott Jameson, 47, was sentenced by a judge in Boston federal court to 78 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after traveling to Cambodia with the explicit desire to exploit young children, according to acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Jameson brought his magic show to children across New England for over 20 years, Levy says.

“Sexual exploitation of children is unconscionable, regardless of where the victims live. Our office works with international authorities regularly to make sure that individuals like Mr. Jameson are held accountable for their criminal conduct. We will not cease in our efforts to bring individuals who harm children to justice,” Levy stated.

In early 2022, Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), a Cambodian Non-Governmental Organization founded to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation, contacted United States authorities to report that Jameson engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

An investigation revealed that Jameson would provide gifts and money to children and their families.

“Children reported that he would visit the pagoda where they lived and sleep in a room with the children,” Levy’s office writes.

Jameson was stopped at Logan Airport in October 2022 where authorities executed a search of his belongings. During the search, a video was discovered depicting the genitals of a young Cambodian boy about seven years old.

Jameson told officials he created the video before transferring it to a hard drive. Jameson’s laptop also revealed that it had been used to view images of child sexual exploitation material.

During an interview with federal officials, Jameson admitted that he had worked as a magician for over 20 years, performing at libraries and private events across New England, usually for children as young as kindergarten age and up to the eighth grade.

“This predator with a passport traveled halfway around the world and engaged in illicit sexual conduct with a child and then brought back home evidence of that sexual abuse so he could relive it for his own sick gratification,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

