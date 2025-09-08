Mass. high school football: Fenway Park hosting 4 Thanksgiving rivalry games

BOSTON — Massachusetts high school football makes its return to Boston’s Fenway Park with four Thanksgiving rivalry games slated to be contested on the iconic field in November.

Doubleheaders are on tap for Tuesday, Nov. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 26, Boston’s beloved ballpark announced Monday.

The slate of games is as follows:

Melrose vs. Wakefield: Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Newton North vs. Brookline: Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth South vs. Plymouth North: Nov. 26 at 4:00 p.m.

Lexington vs. Concord-Carlisle Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Fenway Park high school football games Fenway Park Events (Fenway Park Events)

General admission tickets are available for purchase for each day. The tickets start at $20 and allow admittance to both games.

Fenway Park Events noted that 20% percent of every ticket sold will be given back to the school being supported.

For additional information on the games, click here.

