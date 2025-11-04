Mass. Head Start Association urges end to government shutdown as funding lapses impact centers

Mass. — The Massachusetts Head Start Association is sounding the alarm as six of its programs failed to receive their scheduled federal payments on November 1, due to the federal government shutdown.

Executive Director Michelle Haimowitz called for an immediate resolution, emphasizing the growing toll on children, families, and staff across Massachusetts.

“Today marks the day when six of our Massachusetts Head Start programs will not receive their scheduled payments from the federal government after their annual funding cycle ended on October 31,” said Haimowitz. “It is time for the federal government shutdown to end.”

The funding lapse has forced four Self Help, Inc. Head Start centers in Brockton and Norwood to close.

The closure are leaving 550 children without care and over 150 staff members furloughed.

Five additional Head Start programs are relying on limited non-federal funds to stay open temporarily, serving more than 2,200 vulnerable young children and their families.

These programs are also at a risk of closing.

“This is unacceptable,” Haimowitz said. “Head Start provides essential wraparound services — meals, health screenings, mental health supports, family job training, emergency services, disability supports, and more. Without stable childcare, parents can’t work, and local businesses suffer.”

“For every one meal our food banks can provide, SNAP can provide nine,” Haimowitz noted, stressing that charitable networks cannot replace federal nutrition aid.

According to the Massachusetts Head Start Association, programs are doing everything they can to serve children and families, but the federal government provides at least 80% of all Head Start budgets.

“We need the federal shutdown to end now,” Haimowitz urged. “We need Congress to get to work and fund Head Start — and other vital programs like SNAP — so our children and families can learn, grow, and thrive in our communities.”

The current government shutdown began on October 1 when congress failed to pass funding for the 2026 fiscal year.

The shutdown is on track to become the longest U.S. history if it goes until November 5th.

