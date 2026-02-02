Mass. driver escapes before MBTA train strikes, totals his Honda

ABINGTON, Mass. — A 35-year-old driver is lucky to be alive after a train struck and totaled his Honda on Sunday night.

The driver escaped from his 2007 Honda after it broke down while on the right of way, MBTA Transit Police said in a post on X on Monday afternoon.

The narrow escape happened around 8 p.m. on Plymouth Street in Abington.

Abington train strike (MBTA Transit Police)

When his Honda broke down, the driver told police he got out of the vehicle “and left the area.”

Sometime later, an MBTA train struck the unoccupied vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Transit Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

