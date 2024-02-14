Martha’s Vineyard trip this summer? Ferry reservations open today

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Summer vehicle reservations for ferry trips to Martha’s Vineyard this summer open to the public on Wednesday.

Online reservations for the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route open at 8 a.m., according to the Steamship Authority.

The Steamship Authority says it’s using a virtual wait room to provide an optimal customer experience while booking.

“There will be no need to refresh the site; the virtual waiting room will automatically switch on. Being on super early will not improve your place in line, so get your sleep and come to the site fresh,” the Steamship Authority wrote in a post on X.

Anyone in the waiting room at 8 a.m. will be randomly assigned a place, while anyone who arrives after 8 a.m. will be queued in order.

The Steamship Authority warned of long wait times and urged online users to be patient.

“Today is our Black Friday,” the Steamship Authority wrote on X. “Wait times will likely be long, so please be patient and we’ll get you on the site as soon as possible.”

Reservation dates are for travel from May 15 through October 20.

If you're on before 8 a.m. and you see this screen, you're in the right place. Stay on this screen and you'll automatically be moved into line at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/9SZ7VHDrq6 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) February 14, 2024

It's here - summer vehicle reservations on the Woods Hole-Martha's Vineyard route open at 8 a.m. today! Check out this thread for important information. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ajCLzYryjL — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) February 14, 2024

