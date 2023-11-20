Marshfield police investigating crash that appears to have involved large military vehicle

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a crash in Marshfield that appears to have involved a large military vehicle.

Officers responding to a section of Plain Street near Flaggler and Old Plain streets around 11 a.m. found a wrecked red passenger vehicle in the roadway and a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle parked off to the side of the crash.

Video from the scene showed state police detectives photographing the MRAP, which is a military vehicle designed to protect soldiers from roadside IEDs.

There were also spraypainted markings spotted on the pavement under the vehicle’s tires. A Boston 25 photographer observed “USMC” stamped in black lettering on the vehicle’s door.

In a social media post, Marshfield police wrote, “Plain Street closed between Flaggler and Old Plain Street for next few hours due to motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate routes.”

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Boston 25 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

