Market Basket announces opening date for new 80,000-square-foot store

TOPSHAM, Maine — Market Basket is gearing up to celebrate the grand opening of a new 80,000-square-foot store that will sell more than 50,000 items.

The Tewksbury-based grocery chain will open its newest location at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road in Topsham, Maine, on Friday, June 14, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“Market Basket is eager to join the greater Topsham community and we appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received to date,” Arthur T. Demoulas, Market Basket’s CEO, said via the news outlet. “It’s been wonderful to hear from community members about how eager they are for us to open our doors.”

Demoulas says the store opening will bring about 300 new jobs for new and existing associates.

Market Basket, which has 90 locations, opened its first store in Lowell in 1917.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group