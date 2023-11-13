Marine Veteran asking for help after service dog injured in hit and run

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Marine Veteran is asking for help after his service dog was injured in a hit-and-run.
The accident happened on Sunday night around 9 p.m. on I-495 in Tewksbury.
Marine Veteran Joshua Ackles says his 2-year-old service dog King opened a door at a hotel and got hit by a car.
King was transported to MSPCA Angell in Jamaica Plain where veterinarians were able to save him.
Ackles’ friends and family were able to cover half of more than the $4,000 visit.
Ackles says that King helps him on a daily basis.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for King’s vet visits.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
