Manhole fire knocks out power for hundreds in South Boston

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A manhole fire knocked out power for hundreds in South Boston late Monday night.

The fire sparked in a manhole on H Street and East Fourth Street around 10:17 p.m., Boston police said.

As of 11:00 p.m. the Eversource outage map indicated that over 350 customers were without power with an estimated restoration time of 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

