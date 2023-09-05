Manhole fire knocks out power for hundreds in South Boston

BOSTON — A manhole fire knocked out power for hundreds in South Boston late Monday night.
The fire sparked in a manhole on H Street and East Fourth Street around 10:17 p.m., Boston police said.
As of 11:00 p.m. the Eversource outage map indicated that over 350 customers were without power with an estimated restoration time of 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Boston 25 News is working to learn the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
