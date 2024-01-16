Manchester standoff suspect who stabbed police K9 was shot multiple times, autopsy reveals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities released the results of an autopsy on a suspect who was shot and killed by Manchester Police after a standoff where a K9 was stabbed.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg says that 35-year-old Jake Chiaradonna’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide (defined as the killing of one person by another).

On Friday morning, officers responded to a call for a suspicious man in the area of Pine and Plummer Streets and found Chiaradonna hiding in a stolen car, according to Attorney General John M. Formella. After giving verbal commands, Chiaradonna allegedly still refused to surrender peacefully.

A K-9 unit was deployed in an attempt to subdue Chiaradonna. According to officials, he stabbed the police K9 with a screwdriver.

Chiaradonna then fled on foot while being pursued by officers and the K-9, where he again allegedly assaulted the K-9 and confronted officers. The attorney general’s office says one officer used deadly force and shot Chiaradonna. Chiaradonna was rushed to the hospital where he died several hours later.

The identity of the officer who shot Chiaradonna will not be disclosed until a formal interview takes place in the coming days, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group