Man, woman seriously injured in crash at NH toll plaza

A man and woman were seriously injured after a car crashed at a New Hampshire toll plaza on Tuesday morning.

New Hampshire State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a concrete barrier at the Bedford Toll Plaza shortly after 9:00 a.m.

An initial investigation determined that a gray 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Cheryl North, 76, of Manchester, was traveling south on the F.E. Everett Turnpike when the vehicle veered and crashed into a concrete barrier at the toll plaza.

North and her male passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Two of the three dogs in the minivan also died in the crash, state olice say.

Three southbound toll lanes on the F.E. Everett Turnpike were closed for around two and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

