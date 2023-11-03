Man, woman hospitalized after apparent murder-suicide attempt at Lowell home, witness says

LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital following an apparent murder-suicide attempt at a home in Lowell, a witness said.

It happened on 12th St. around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

According to a woman who lives on the first floor of the building where it happened, a man showed up with a gun and shot a woman on the second floor before turning the gun on himself.

”She told me, ‘he just showed up and he tried to fight with me,’” Rosa Belliard said. “She called the police right away because he showed her the gun.”

Belliard said police showed up almost immediately and that the woman was shot in the side of her stomach.

Belliard wasn’t sure what injuries the man sustained, but she said both he and the woman survived.

Lowell police were seen investigating inside the home and searching around it with flashlights. Massachusetts State Police were also at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

