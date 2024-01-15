Man with warrants harassed MBTA passengers with his pet rats, police say

BOSTON — A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested Sunday night for allegedly pestering passengers with his pet rats.

Officers responding to Haymarket Station around 7 p.m. for a report of a man bothering passengers on a train with two pet rats, named Tom and Jerry, according to Transit Police.

The suspect had several warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and disorderly conduct.

He was taken into custody by officers, and the two rats were turned over to animal control, according to officials. The suspect’s name was not released.

He is allegedly well-known to police.

No further information was immediately available.

1/14 7PM #MBTA Haymarket. TPD offs respond for a male harassing other passengers w/his 2 pet rats. The subject had numerous warrants-Failure to Reg Sex Offender, Disorderly/Threats. Subj placed into custody his 2 rats "Tom/Jerry" turned over to AC. Subject well known to TPD. pic.twitter.com/zwfmhKLbFE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 15, 2024

