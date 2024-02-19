Man wanted for armed robbery of Bellingham liquor store arrested by SWAT team in Lowell

A man wanted in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a Bellingham liquor store was arrested early Sunday morning.

Police say they noticed Agapito Davila, 41 of Woonsocket, RI exhibiting suspicious behavior outside the Bellingham Beer and Wine on North Main Street on February 10.

As Davila drove out of the parking lot, police ran the plates and discovered it was stolen. Police began a pursuit, simultaneously learning that Bellingham Beer and Wine had just been robbed at gunpoint.

After a pursuit that went through Blackstone and into Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Davila allegedly bailed out of the vehicle, leaving it unoccupied and was not found.

An arrest warrant for Davila was issued on charges of masked armed robbery, larceny over $1200, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property over $1200.

After learning of his whereabouts Saturday, Davila was arrested in Lowell shortly after midnight Sunday by local police with the assistance of the NEMLEC SWAT Team.

Davila was taken back to Bellingham and booked on the warrant before being transferred to Norfolk County House of Corrections to await transport to Milford District Court on Tuesday for arraignment.

