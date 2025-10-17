Man suffers traumatic injuries after being struck by vehicle in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — A man is currently being treated for traumatic injuries after being struck by a vehicle and partially pinned to a building in Sandwich.

According to Sandwich authorities, around 12:39 p.m., the Sandwich Fire Department responded to 6 Merchant’s Road, Unit #7 in Merchant’s Square to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, crews found a 60-year-old man partially pinned to a building by a vehicle.

Fire crews immediately extricated the man and applied advanced life support measures. The man was then transported to the Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth Helipad, where Boston Med Flight picked up the patient and transported him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is being treated for traumatic injuries.

The Sandwich Building Department was called to the scene to investigate and assess the structural integrity of the building.

Sandwich police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

