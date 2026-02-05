Man suffers serious injuries after escaping fire in Warren

WARREN, Mass. — A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after escaping a fire at a single-family home in Warren.

Warren Fire Chief Adam Lavoie and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said the fire occurred at 458 Boston Post Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the residence and the injured adult already outside the building.

Firefighters began providing medical treatment while simultaneously attacking the flames. Because of the fire’s intensity, a second alarm was sounded to bring in additional resources.

The injured man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The response included mutual aid from several surrounding communities. Crews from Ware, Brimfield, Brookfield, and West Brookfield assisted at the scene. The Palmer Fire Department provided station coverage for Warren during the incident.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for about 4 hours to extinguish hot spots and assist investigators with their initial work.

Officials say the fire does not appear suspicious but remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

