Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY — A man was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a serious gunshot wound after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Warren Street and Quincy Street around 4:29 p.m. found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

Boston police say an investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

