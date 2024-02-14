Local

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by Boston fire truck, police say

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a fire truck in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Bowdoin Street near Geneva Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department

The 34-year-old victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed members of the Boston Police Auto Investigations Unit gathering evidence and the fire truck in question roped off with yellow tape.

Boston fire truck involved in crash with pedestrian

It is unclear if the fire engine was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the fire department for comment.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

