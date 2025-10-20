Man strikes it rich twice on Mass Cash tickets purchased in separate Logan Airport terminals

BOSTON — A man struck it rich – TWICE – on lottery tickets he purchased in separate terminals at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Frank Perry Jr., of Lynn, is the winner of $600,000 in Mass Cash grand prizes in the game’s drawing that was held on Wednesday, Oct. 15, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday.

Perry, who works at the airport, first purchased one Quic Pic ticket at Hudson News in Terminal C. He then decided to play those Quic Pic numbers five times on a separate ticket at Hudson News in Terminal B, according to the Lottery.

When the five numbers on his tickets matched those selected in the drawing, Perry won $100,000 on the first ticket and $500,000 on the second ticket.

Perry told the Lottery that he told the Lottery that he plans to use a portion of his winnings to go on a vacation.

The two store locations will each receive a bonus for their sale of these winning tickets.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group