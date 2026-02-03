Man stabbed multiple times at bar in southeastern Mass., police say

WAREHAM, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man inside a bar in southeastern Massachusetts, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Steven’s Lounge in Onset, a census-designated part of Wareham, just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, found large amounts of blood in the bar area and a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Wareham Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment. Police didn’t share an update on the severity of his injuries.

Investigators later identified the suspect in this case as 27-year-old Alexx Rezendes, of Wareham, according to police.

Rezendes was arrested hours later at his home on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

