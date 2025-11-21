Man seriously injured after being struck by trailer being towed by truck in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a trailer being towed by a truck in Chelmsford, officials say.

The crash happened on Groton Road, shortly after 1 p.m., Friday, according to the Chelmsford Police.

The 71-year-old Chelmsford man was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a landscaping trailer being towed by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and began to give aid to the man, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

"The victim is in serious but stable condition," officials say.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The driver of the truck is cooperating with crash investigators, according to police.

Groton Road was temporarily shut down while police investigated. The road reopened around 3 p.m. according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

