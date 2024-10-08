Man rushed to hospital after falling into water at North Shore yacht club

BEVERLY, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell into the water at a yacht club on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Bass Haven Yacht Club at 10 McPherson Drive in Beverly around 12 p.m. after a person trying to get in a dinghy fell into the water, according to the Beverly Fire Department.

Divers called to the scene to search the water for the missing man, who was found under the deck that he fell from, the department said. He was pulled from the water and CPR was administered.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was then taken to Beverly Hospital for emergency treatment.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

