Man posing as valet accused of kidnapping, threatening 75-year-old from 99 Restaurant in Pembroke

PEMRBOKE, Mass. — A Rhode Island man is accused of kidnapping and threatening a 75-year-old woman from a South Shore restaurant after posing as a valet.

On September 15, a 75-year-old womon contacted Pembroke police and recounted to officers that she was the victim of a violent incident at the 99 Restaurant in Pembroke, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

After leaving the resident without her wallet and cellphone, the woman returned to the restaurant around 9:15 p.m., where a man claiming to work as a valet driver told her he would drive her to the unlocked back door of the restaurant.

The man entered the driver’s seat of the woman’s vehicle and drove her away from the restaurant parking lot and onto the highway.

The woman told police the man ordered her to perform lewd acts and stated he had a gun if she did not comply.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape at a four-way intersection in either Providence or Rhode Island.

The suspect then turned off the car, exited the vehicle and threw the keys away from the victim before running away, according to the DA’s office.

Pembroke police posted surveillance photos of the alleged suspect. Employees at several restaurants in and around Pembroke then came forward and told police a man resembling the suspect had allegedly visited their restaurants prior to the kidnapping.

Through witness interviews and additional surveillance footage, investigators determined the suspect had used a rideshare app to get transportation to several locations the night of the incident.

Investigators then identified the suspect as Michael J. Guerrero, 36, of Rhode Island.

He was arrested by law enforcement in Providence, Rhode Island on September 24 and signed a waiver to be extradited back to Massachusetts the following day.

Guerrero is facing charges of carjacking, kidnapping, indecent assault & battery on a 60+ or disabled person, assault & battery on a 60+ or disabled Person, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60+, and threat to commit a crime.

Guerrero is scheduled to next appear in court on October 6 for a dangerousness hearing.

