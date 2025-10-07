Man killed in motorcycle crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Arlington on Sunday.

According to police, the operator of the motor vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was later released.

The operator of the motorcycle, Martin Mitchell, 65 of Arlington, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This crash is under investigation by Arlington Police and Massachusetts State Police, and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

