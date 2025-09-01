Man injured in hit-and-run crash while dining outdoors in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A man was injured after being struck by a car while dining outdoors in Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of State Street and Broad Street around 11:17 a.m. found a 51-year-old man being treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

Investigators say the man was dining outdoors when a vehicle struck the barrier, pushing it into the victim.

The vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

