Man injured after shooting in Jamaica Plain

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Jamaica Plain.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 277 Centre Street for a report of a person shot around 11:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bullets were located on the scene, and a firearm was recovered.

Officers also located ballistic damage to an apartment.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

