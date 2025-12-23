Man impersonates inspector to commit larceny, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — An Acushnet man is facing a series of charges following a recent larceny in Milford, where police say he impersonated an inspector to gain access to a business.

The incident happened on December 19, at the Dunkin Donuts located at 146 Main Street, according to the Milford Police Department.

An employee of the Dunkin Donuts called police to let them know that a person acting as an inspection officer gained access to more than $600 in an open safe, officials say.

Police used footage from a CCTV as well as a Flock Safety Search to identify Jamal Guinyard, 40, of Acushnet as the suspect, according to police.

When police spoke with Guinyard, they say he admitted to committing the larceny.

After speaking with Milford police, Guinyard was charged with the following:

Larceny From Building

Larceny Under $1200 by False Pretense

Trespassing

Man impersonated inspector to commit larceny, police say Photo Credit: Milford Police

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group