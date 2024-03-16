Man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital on Friday night.

Officers received a call around 6:20 p.m. from a female on Winter Street in Hyannis reporting that an adult male had stumbled to her home and appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, police found that a 41-year-old man had been shot by another person directly known to him, a 26-year-old Hyannis resident of Winter St.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was initially treated and then later transferred to a Boston medical facility. At this time the man is in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police arrested a 26-year-old male. He was charged with assault by dangerous weapon, assault to murder, assault and battery, and several other firearms-related charges.

He was held on $100,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Barnstable District Court

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

