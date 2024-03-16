Local

Man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hyannis

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hyannis Man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hyannis

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

HYANNIS, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital on Friday night.

Officers received a call around 6:20 p.m. from a female on Winter Street in Hyannis reporting that an adult male had stumbled to her home and appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, police found that a 41-year-old man had been shot by another person directly known to him, a 26-year-old Hyannis resident of Winter St.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was initially treated and then later transferred to a Boston medical facility. At this time the man is in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police arrested a 26-year-old male. He was charged with assault by dangerous weapon, assault to murder, assault and battery, and several other firearms-related charges.

He was held on $100,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Barnstable District Court

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read