Man hospitalized after shooting near Mass & Cass

BOSTON — A man is hurt after a shooting near Mass & Cass on Monday morning.
According to police, around 5:16, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 7 Melnea Cass Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Officers recovered ballistic evidence from the scene.
No arrests have been made an an investigation is on going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
