Man hospitalized after shooting near Mass & Cass

BOSTON — A man is hurt after a shooting near Mass & Cass on Monday morning.

According to police, around 5:16, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 7 Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence from the scene.

No arrests have been made an an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

