Man hospitalized after being shot at gathering in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot at a gathering in Auburn.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a shot fired incident in the area of 65 Southbridge Street.

Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim who they were able to render aid to. That male was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers located approximately 60 spent shell casings on the scene.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Detective Bureau at 508-832-7777. Detectives can also be contacted by sending an email or text to textatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group