Man gets time in federal prison for paying kickbacks to doctors for ordering unnecessary brain scans

BOSTON — A former New York operations manager was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary brain scans, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

The scheme resulted in fraudulent bills of approximately $70.6 million to Medicare.

Timothy Doyle, 45, of Selden, New York, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton handed down his sentence.

Doyle was also ordered to pay $27,225,434 in restitution and $1,102,725 in forfeiture. In January 2025, Doyle pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute.

From at least June 2013 through at least September 2020, prosecutors said Doyle conspired with others, including two managers for a mobile medical diagnostics company that performed transcranial doppler (TCD) scans, to enter into kickback agreements with various doctors.

TCD scans are brain scans that measure blood flow in parts of the brain.

Prosecutors said Doyle and his alleged co-conspirators agreed to offer and pay doctors kickbacks, some in cash and others by check, based on the number of TCD ultrasounds the doctors ordered.

“Doyle and his alleged co-conspirators created purported rental and administrative service agreements, which, on paper, made it appear as if doctors were compensated for the TCD company’s use of space and administrative resources of the ordering doctor’s practice based on fair market value and not based on the volume or value of referrals,” Foley said in her statement.

Prosecutors said these agreements were shams that hid the true nature of the arrangement of paying per test.

Medicare paid approximately $27.2 million to the TCD company for the fraudulent claims, Foley said.

