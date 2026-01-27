Man gets time in federal prison for assaulting ICE officers during Mass. arrest

BOSTON — A Guatemalan man with a criminal background who is in the country illegally was sentenced to federal prison for assaulting ICE officers during an arrest in 2025, federal officials said Tuesday.

Guido Andres Alexander Cuellar-Batres was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year of supervised release, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. A judge handed down his sentence in federal court on Jan. 12.

Cuellar-Batres pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2025 to forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with federal officers engaged in the performance of official duties.

Cuellar-Batres, who has prior charges for assault and battery on a family or household member, became violent and attacked federal law enforcement officers during his arrest for immigration violations in May 2025, prosecutors said.

Cuellar-Batres “bit, head-butted, struck and spat at officers” during his arrest, prosecutors said.

Guido Andres Alexander Cuellar-Batres (ICE)

“ICE is prepared to arrest Cuellar when he’s released from prison,” ICE Boston acting Field Office Director Dave Wesling said in a statement.

“He overstayed a non-immigrant visa by more than four years, and he’s been sentenced to a crime that falls under the Laken Riley Act,” Wesling said.

“When we initially arrested him, he attacked our officers and a DEA agent — and under this administration, there is zero tolerance for those who violently assault the brave men and women of ICE Boston who are on the ground fighting to keep our communities safe,” Wesling said.

On May 4, 2025, ICE officials and federal partners approached Cuellar’s vehicle and asked him to step out of the car in both English and in Spanish. Prosecutors said he refused to get out of the car, unlock the vehicle or keep his hands visible.

“Because he aggressively refused to comply with lawful commands and because officers couldn’t see what he was doing with his hands – causing them to fear for their safety and for that of others, they removed Cuellar from the vehicle,“ ICE officials said in their statement.

“He violently resisted arrest, biting one officer and attempting to bite another. He also struck one officer in the head multiple times,” officials said. “He continued to resist even while handcuffed, fighting the officers’ attempts to put him in the rear seat of their vehicle. At that point, Cuellar head-butted an officer and spat into an officer’s eyes.”

The charge of forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers engaged in the performance of official duties provides for a sentence of up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

