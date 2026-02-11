Man found walking in traffic in Mass. town arrested on drug charges, police say

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A man found walking in traffic in Southborough on Tuesday morning has been arrested on drug charges, police said.

Brian A. Lopez, 30, of Reading was charged with drug possession to distribute Class B, a felony, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Westborough District Court.

At about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, several motorists called 911 to report a man walking on Turnpike Road.

Patrolman Luke Soccorso responded to the scene and spotted a man, later identified as Lopez, wearing an orange sweatshirt and a backpack walking eastbound on Turnpike Road near the intersection with Deerfoot Road.

Lopez told police that he was trying to get to Boston. Police said Soccorso asked him if he wanted a ride to the Commuter Rail station to get to Boston, and he accepted.

Soccorso told Lopez that he would have to pat him down before getting into his cruiser to ensure he was not carrying any weapons, police said. Lopez agreed, put down his backpack and opened it for inspection. He stepped back and allowed the officer to pat him down, and no weapons were found.

Sgt. Jeffrey Norton arrived on the scene, and Soccorso looked inside Lopez’s backpack.

Police said Soccorso found a small plastic bag containing a clear rock-like substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. Lopez denied he owned the bag.

Responding officers then learned that Lopez was wanted on an active arrest warrant of Quincy District Court for a probation violation.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Southborough Police Department for booking.

While logging Lopez’s property during booking, police said officers found another small plastic bag containing a clear rock-like substance, a scale, a piece of paper containing notes detailing suspected drug transactions, and a $50 bill. The items were photographed and logged into evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

