Man fighting for his life after early-morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Sunday morning in Southie.
Boston police were called to 3 Gavin Way around 1:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Boston 25 News crews spotted members of the Boston Police Gang Unit on scene and saw investigators searching around a housing complex with flashlights and K9s.
Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
