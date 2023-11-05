Man fighting for his life after early-morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Sunday morning in Southie.

Boston police were called to 3 Gavin Way around 1:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Boston 25 News crews spotted members of the Boston Police Gang Unit on scene and saw investigators searching around a housing complex with flashlights and K9s.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

