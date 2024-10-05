Man facing DUI charges after overnight crash on Mass. Pike seriously injures two workers

BOSTON — A man is facing DUI charges after an overnight crash on Mass. Pike seriously injured two workers

According to police around 2:30 early Saturday morning officers responded to a serious crash on the MassPike (I-90) west at the Beacon Street Overpass in Boston.

At the time of the crash, the left lane was open for travel while the center and right lanes were closed to accommodate construction work. According to authorities, a Nissan Pathfinder entered the work zone and struck an elevated scissor lift with two workers on board.

Both workers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

The operator of the Nissan Pathfinder, identified as Pedro Campos, 32, of Wellesley Hills, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.

Campos is expected to be arraigned at Brighton District Court on Monday.

All westbound lanes were temporarily closed but reopened around 4 a.m

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

