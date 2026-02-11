Man facing drug charges after being found walking through traffic in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing drug charges after he was found walking in traffic on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 7:55 a.m., several motorists called 911 to report a man walking on Turnpike Road.

Upon arrival, an officer spotted a man wearing an orange sweatshirt and a backpack walking eastbound on Turnpike Road near the intersection with Deerfoot Road.

The man, later identified as Brian A. Lopez, 30 of reading told police he was trying to get to Boston.

The responding officer asked Lopez if he wanted a ride to the commuter rail station to get to Boston, and he accepted.

The officer told Lopez that he would have to pat him down before getting into his cruiser to ensure he was not carrying any weapons. Lopez agreed, put down his backpack, and opened it for inspection.

He stepped back and allowed the officer to pat him down, and no weapons were found.

Later, a small plastic bag containing a clear rock-like substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine was found.

Lopez said the bag was not his.

According to police, responding officers then learned that Lopez was wanted on an active arrest warrant of Quincy District Court for a probation violation.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Southborough Police Department for booking.

Police found another small plastic bag containing a clear rock-like substance, a scale, a piece of paper containing notes detailing suspected drug transactions, and a $50 bill.

Lopez is being charged with Drug Possession to Distribute Class B, a felony.

He was transported to Westborough District Court for arraignment later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

