Man facing charges after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a chase using a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers received a Flock Camera alert that a stolen motor vehicle was traveling on Lynn Street toward Washington Street.

An officer observed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop; however, the driver turned around and fled at high speed.

The officer began following the vehicle but quickly ended the pursuit.

Shortly afterward, the stolen vehicle collided with two other vehicles, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle then continued for a short distance before the driver lost control, left the roadway, and came to a stop in a residential yard, narrowly avoiding a garage.

The incident also caused damage to the property.

Timothy Crane, 32, of Danvers, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

