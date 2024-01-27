Man dies from injuries after being pulled from house fire in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — A man has died from injuries he suffered after being pulled from a house fire in Newton.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire with people trapped on Lincoln Road around 8:30 p.m. on January 24 found smoke and flames pouring from the house, according to Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile.

Upon arrival, fire crews found one person trapped in the basement, while another was stuck on the first floor of the house. Firefighters quickly located the two adults and rescued them from the building.

Both victims were transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. One victim, a man in his 80s died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday. There was no word on the condition of the other victim.

“This is a terrible loss for the family and a sad day for the community,” said Newton Mayor Fuller and Newton Fire Chief Gentile.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but Chief Gentile believes it may have been heating-related and started in the basement.

“If you use a space heater at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away. Plug it directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and always turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep, Gentile says.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

