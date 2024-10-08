Man dead after overnight shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Roxbury.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:32 a.m. Boston police and EMS responded to reports of a person shot on Hammond Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boston EMS also confirmed they transported three others to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

A Boston 25 photographer captured the moments when officers with shields and a battering ram entered the building.

This scene is unfolding not far from Boston Police headquarters.

Boston police continue to investigate and more details will be provided later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

