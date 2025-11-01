Man dead after house fire at a home in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — A man is dead after a fire at a home in Concord, NH.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal, just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews responded to 2 Rhodora Court for a medical alert.

Upon arrival, fire officials saw smoke coming out of the front door of the home and began an immediate search.

During the search, an adult female was found sleeping and rescued from the home without injury.

An adult male was located deceased on a different floor of the home.

Preliminary investigation has determined there were no working smoke alarms on the floor of the home where the fire started.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending an autopsy scheduled for Sunday.

The surviving victim is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes.

No firefighters were injured as a result of this incident. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

