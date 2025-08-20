Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Vermont

WOODBURY, Vermont — A Vermont man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of Tina Daigle, who was found dead by the side of a highway in June, state police said.

Michael A. Williams, 60, of Morrisville, was arrested Tuesday, state police said.

Investigators determined that Daigle, 38, of Hardwick, was killed in Caledonia County early June 19, and her body was then found at a roadside pull-off along Route 14.

Williams is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

He was ordered jailed without bail pending his initial court appearance.

An autopsy determined the cause of Daigle’s death was asphyxiation or compression of the neck, and the manner of death is homicide or assault by another.

The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist in this case call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

