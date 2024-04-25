Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Lawrence Wednesday evening

LAWRENCE, Mass — A Lawrence man is being charged with murder after a man was with deadly gunshot wounds Wednesday evening, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Jason Rivera, 28, was arrested after Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired on Margin Street, District Attorney Paul Tucker said. Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, then one in Boston, where he was pronounced deceased.

Rivera is being held without bail.

Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Lawrence Police Department are investigating the case.

Rivera will appear back in court on May 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

