Man charged in hit-and-run crash in Framingham that left woman dead, police say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Framingham over the weekend that left a woman dead, authorities announced Monday.

Stewart Anderson, 44, of Framingham, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1881 Worcester Road found a 41-year-old woman in need of immediate emergency treatment, police said.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anderson was later tracked down and taken into custody. Police didn’t say when he’d be called to court to face a judge.

State police troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Framingham police with an investigation into the deadly crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

