Man to be indicted on murder charge in death of woman shot to death at Worcester massage parlor

WORCESTER, Mass — A Leicester man will be indicted on a murder charge after a woman was found shot to death in a Worcester massage parlor last year, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Marcel Santos-Padgett, 31, is charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Yueping Zhang, who was dead in Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street on November 23, 2023, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

A Worcester County Grand Jury brought indictments against him last week on three counts including murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

The Leicester man was also charged in an unrelated shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 20 in which a woman was shot at but was uninjured.

Santos-Padgett was arrested for his involvement in the Pleasant Street shooting on the charge of armed assault with intent to murder on the charge of armed assault to murder. On December 13, he was charged with murder in Worcester Central District Court.

“The indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court. Santos-Padgett will be arraigned on Thursday,” the DA’s office says.

At the time of the deadly shooting at the spa, Marcel Santos-Padgett was on probation for his conviction on weapons charges for a home invasion in Worcester in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group