Man arrested for threatening people with gun at Patriot Place, Foxborough Police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man for allegedly threatening people with a gun near a movie theatre at Patriot Place on Tuesday night.

Nicholas Butler, 23, of Walpole, us charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Foxborough Police say they received multiple 911 calls for a man brandishing a gun and making threats in the area of the Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place.

Responding officers determined the suspect has left the area prior to their arrival.

Butler was identified as the suspect during a subsequent investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police.

On Wednesday, Foxborough Police, with the assistance of officers from Walpole and Wrentham, located Butler and took him into custody.

Investigators say an airsoft gun was found at his home after they executed a search warrant.

The incident appears to be isolated, according to police, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Butler will be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

