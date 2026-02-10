Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Boston’s Seaport area, police say

BOSTON — A local man has been arrested on human trafficking and prostitution charges in Boston’s Seaport area, police said Tuesday.

Schineider Dave Macean, 23, of West Roxbury, is charged with human trafficking, commercial sex acts, and deriving support from prostitution, police said in a statement. He will be arraigned in the South Boston District Court.

On Monday, detectives from the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section High Risk Victims Squad, arrested Macean in the area of Seaport Blvd and Thompson Place in Boston.

Macean’s arrest happened after an undercover operation in the Seaport area of Boston, police said.

The Human Trafficking Unit continues to actively investigate the case.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 617-343-6533.

Community members may also provide information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

