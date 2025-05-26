Man arrested, firearm recovered in connection with incident that injured an officer

BOSTON — A man has been arrested and a firearm has been recovered in connection with a struggle in Mattapan that injured an officer.

According to Boston police, around 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, an officer assigned to patrol in the area of Westmore Road and Gilmer Street observed a motor vehicle infraction, and a traffic stop was quickly conducted.

As the officer attempted to detain the suspect, a violent struggle ensued. The officer was now aware that the suspect, identified as Richard Raymond, 33, of Dorchester, was armed with a firearm.

During the struggle, the Raymond’s went off, but neither the suspect or the officer were struck by the gunfire.

Multiple other officers were called to the scene, and the suspect was safely placed into handcuffs.

The firearm recovered was determined to be a Canik TP9SFx with fourteen rounds in the magazine, police said. A spent shell casing was lodged in the firearm.

The vehicle was towed back to District B-3 pending a search warrant.

After further investigation, detectives recovered a live round, and a designer bag of marijuana from the suspect’s jacket pocket. Detectives also recovered one plastic bag containing fourteen grams of Fentanyl, fifteen non-prescribed pills, and approximately $1,888 in U.S. currency.

Both the officer and Raymond were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Raymond is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Discharge a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Resist Arrest

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Motor Vehicle Operating Refuse to Identify Self

Trafficking of Class A

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Officers also determined that Raymond had four active warrants for his arrest for various charges to include firearm, drug, and motor vehicle law offenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group