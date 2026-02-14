CHELSEA, Mass. — A man has been arrested on cocaine trafficking charges following a search warrant, the Chelsea Police Department announced.

According to police, on the morning of Friday, February 13, members of the Chelsea Police Department Drug Unit conducted a search warrant, issued by Chelsea District Court, for an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine, at the residence of 122 Central Avenue belonging to 35-year-old Jose Rivera.

While searching the premises, detectives found 173 grams of presumably crack cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, Rivera was placed under arrest and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine Over 100 Grams and Resist Arrest.

Man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking in Chelsea (Chelsea Police Department)

Rivera is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court at an unspecified date.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

