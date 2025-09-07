Man arrested, charged with assault after punching woman in South End

BOSTON — A man has been arrested after punching a woman in the South End.

Boston 25 obtained an incident report from the Boston Police Department detailing the incident.

62-year-old Jose Miranda-Martinez was taken into custody and charged with one count each of Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Around 12:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 190 W. Canton Street to reports of an assault and battery.

Once on scene, officers found numerous people on scene. Officers then saw a crying woman sitting on the sidewalk holding ice to her cheek. The woman was evaluated by police, who began to tell officers what happened.

The victim was walking down W. Canton Street when she says a man was walking towards her. As she passed the man, he began to punch her in the face “approximately 3-4 times”.

The victim said she began to push away from the man, who then said he began to talk about gangs. The man then told the victim to call the police.

Officers then spoke to a witness who said that the man wrapped his arm around the victim and began punching the victim. The witness also reiterated that the man was yelling at the victim to call the cops.

The man, later identified as Miranda-Martinez, was placed under arrest and processed for booking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group